Lakers' Luol Deng: Not available Saturday

Deng will not play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Timberwolves due to hip flexor tightness.

Deng underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in May, but it appears a different issue will hold him out of the team's early preseason action. With the team missing a number of regulars Saturday, backups could see a considerable amount of action.

