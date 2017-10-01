Lakers' Luol Deng: Not available Saturday
Deng will not play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Timberwolves due to hip flexor tightness.
Deng underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in May, but it appears a different issue will hold him out of the team's early preseason action. With the team missing a number of regulars Saturday, backups could see a considerable amount of action.
