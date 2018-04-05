Lakers' Luol Deng: Out Thursday vs. Timberwolves
Deng (ankle) won't play in Thursday's tilt against Minnesota.
Deng's status should have no impact on the team since he hasn't played since the first game of the year anyway as the team has favored the younger players. It's unclear when he'll be recovered from his ankle injury, but he's unlikely whenever he gets back to full health.
