Lakers' Luol Deng: Out Tuesday with sprained ankle
The Lakers are listing Deng as out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz with a sprained left ankle.
Deng has appeared in just one regular-season game for the Lakers since Feb. 26, 2017, but that's been mostly due to the rebuilding squad keeping the veteran out of the rotation to prioritize the development of its younger forwards. As a result, the sprained ankle isn't anything that will affect his status since the Lakers are already committed to holding Deng out. The 32-year-old will have two years remaining on his contract after this season and will likely continue to operate as another coach and positive presence in the locker room.
