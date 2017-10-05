Play

Lakers' Luol Deng: Starting Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Deng is starting at small forward Wednesday against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Deng will get the start with Brandon Ingram unavailable due to a head contusion. He totaled nine points, six rebounds and an assist in 10 minutes during Monday's preseason game and should be in line for some increased playing time Wednesday with Ingram out.

