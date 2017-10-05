Lakers' Luol Deng: Struggles in Wednesday's start

Deng posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

With Brandon Ingram (head) sitting, Deng drew the start but couldn't do much with the opportunity. The veteran forward had been much more effective in his preseason debut Monday while coming off the bench (nine points, six rebounds, one assist in 10 minutes), which is the role he's slated for in the coming season. Deng is competing with fellow veteran Corey Brewer for the top backup job behind Ingram, but both players could see a decent share of playing time if they're able to latch on to a roster spot.