Lakers' Luol Deng: Will play Monday vs. Nuggets
Deng (hip) will be available for Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Deng was held out of Saturday's preseason opener with hip flexor tightness, but as expected, it was nothing overly serious. He'll be good to go ahead of Monday's contest, but it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes were fairly limited, especially considering the the young talent surrounding him that could use extended playing time to get ready for the regular season.
