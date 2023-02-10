Beasley (trade) is not on the injury report for Saturday's contest against the Warriors, suggesting he'll be available to make his Lakers debut, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Desperate for three-point shooting and quality depth, the Lakers traded for Beasley in the three-team deal involving the Timberwolves and Jazz. There's a strong chance he starts for his new team, though he'll compete against Austin Reaves for that spot. Both should see plenty of action either way. Beasley has made at least 3.0 threes per game over the past three seasons, and he's drilling 3.1 on 35.9 percent this year. It's fair to expect that percentage to rise, given the number of open looks he should get playing aside LeBron James. Fantasy managers rostering Beasley should wait and see what his role becomes, but if you've been rostering him for this long, there's a good chance you can keep hanging on.