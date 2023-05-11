Beasley accumulated three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over three minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Beasley saw a handful of minutes down the stretch as the Lakers threw in the towel, instead shifting their focus to Game 6. While Beasley was able to deliver somewhat consistent production toward the end of the regular season, his role has diminished during the playoffs. Outside of an unforeseen injury to one of the more preferred options, Beasley figures to remain grounded on the bench for the foreseeable future.