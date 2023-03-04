Beasley finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Beasley knocked down three triples and scored in double figures for the third time in as many games. He looked more comfortable shooting from range Friday evening after going 3-for-12 from deep Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Beasley has started six straight games for the Lakers and is averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals over this stretch.