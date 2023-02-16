Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Beasley will replace Dennis Schroder in the starting five Wednesday. He is averaging 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 18.5 minutes across his two games with the Lakers.
