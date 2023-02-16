Beasley produced eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over New Orleans.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham previously said he was going to stick with Dennis Schroder alongside D'Angelo Russell, but instead he opted for more shooting in the backcourt. Beasley won't have a big usage rate in Los Angeles, but playing next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell means he'll get a ton of open looks from beyond the arc.