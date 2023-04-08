Beasley amassed 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 121-107 win over the Suns.

Beasley came off the bench to finish as one of three Lakers (D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves were the others) with 20-plus points. The sharpshooting guard did much of his work from beyond the arc, knocking down 4-of-12 three-point attempts. Beasley was especially effective in the second quarter, scoring 11 of Los Angeles' 31 points. This was his first game above the 20-point mark since he posted 24 against New Orleans on March 14.