Beasley produced 24 points (8-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

Beasley was one of the best performers for the Lakers in this comfortable win, and he posted just his third 20-point game since joining Los Angeles. He also ended a nine-game streak in which he couldn't surpass the 15-point mark, but since he's averaging just 12.3 points per game since joining the Lakers, it seems this 24-point output was an outlier rather than a realistic expectation of what he can do in the future.