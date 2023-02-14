Beasley supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers traded for Beasley last week primarily to fill their need for a three-point shooter, and he followed through Monday with a team-high six triples on 12 attempts. Beasley's hot hand helped him pace the team in scoring, though it wasn't nearly enough to prevent Los Angeles from a blowout loss. The veteran guard's performance highlighted what he can do when he gets hot, though his debut with the Lakers -- during which he scored just four points on 2-for-9 shooting -- serves as a reminder that Beasley is prone to inconsistency.