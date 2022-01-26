Monk chipped in 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 win over Brooklyn.

Monk found his rhythm in the victory, helping power the Lakers to a much-needed victory. After a hot stretch of games, Monk has cooled of late but this is certainly a step in the right direction for anyone invested in him. His role appears to be off the bench, something that needs to be considered when evaluating his projected value. As of right now, he remains a 12-team asset, albeit one who offers value in points and triples only.