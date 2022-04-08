Monk logged 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to Golden State.

Los Angeles played without most of its regular starters in the contest, handing players like Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker (40 points) the reigns on offense. Monk registered his best scoring effort since March 29 and handed out a team-best four assists. The fifth-year guard is averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 dimes, 3.4 boards and 2.5 three-pointers over his past eight games.