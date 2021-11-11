Monk tallied 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes Monday in a 120-117 overtime win over Miami.

This was the second time in the last three games that Monk led the Lakers in scoring, but his performance Wednesday had a much different feel than the modest 13-point effort he posted in the team's blowout loss to Portland last Saturday. Monk drilled an efficient 10-of-13 shots from the field against the Heat, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. After scoring a combined three points over four games between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, Monk has suddenly settled into a groove, notching double-digit scoring in each of his past three contests.