Monk recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Clippers.

Monk started in spite of lingering groin soreness and finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer in the loss. The fifth-year guard added a team-leading seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds in one of his finest all-around performances of the season. Monk is averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 boards, 4.0 dimes and 3.8 three-pointers over his past five games.