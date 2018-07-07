Lakers' Malik Newman: Available to play Saturday
Newman (foot) will be available to play during Saturday's summer league tilt against the 76ers.
Newman, who has been nursing a foot injury, is healthy enough to participate in Saturday's contest. The two-way player out of Kansas shot 53.6 percent from beyond the arc in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...