Lakers' Malik Newman: Inks two-way with Lakers
Newman signed a two-way deal with the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Kansas product went undrafted Thursday night, but the contract was agreed to just minutes after the draft concluded. Newman had two up-and-down collegiate seasons at Mississippi State and Kansas, but he shined during the Jayhawks' run to the Final Four. Newman will likely spend most of next season in the G League, and he's expected to be a member of the Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League entry next month.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....