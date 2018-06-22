Lakers' Malik Newman: Inks two-way with Lakers

Newman signed a two-way deal with the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Kansas product went undrafted Thursday night, but the contract was agreed to just minutes after the draft concluded. Newman had two up-and-down collegiate seasons at Mississippi State and Kansas, but he shined during the Jayhawks' run to the Final Four. Newman will likely spend most of next season in the G League, and he's expected to be a member of the Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League entry next month.