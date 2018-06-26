Lakers' Malik Pope: Secures summer league spot
Pope will play for the Lakers' summer league team, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Pope, a 38.2 percent three-point shooter across four college seasons at San Diego State, has interesting stretch-four potential in the NBA. However, his development has been stunted due to injury -- breaking his leg twice in high school and playing in just 24 games during his junior season in college. Pope will ultimately look to prove he's worthy of a roster spot when he suits up for LA's summer league squad.
