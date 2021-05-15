site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Marc Gasol: Available Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gasol (finger) is available Saturday against the Pacers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gasol wasn't in the rotation last time out. He may not play despite being available.
