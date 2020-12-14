Gasol recorded six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Gasol was held out of Friday's opener but delivered a solid performance in his Lakers debut, contributing across the board but holding a secondary role in the scoring column. Gasol is expected to work as the team's starting center once the regular season begins, but he is not expected to be anything more than a third-best scoring option -- at best -- behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.