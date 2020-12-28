Gasol had 12 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and four blocks in Sunday's blowout win over the Timberwolves.

It was easily the best game for Gasol in a Lakers uniform after the totaled just two points and 10 rebounds over his first two contests. The big man helped compensate for the absence of Anthony Davis (calf) and was noticeably more aggressive on the offensive end. When Davis returns, Gasol's impact could again be muted, but the veteran showed he can still be effective when given the opportunity.