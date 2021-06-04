Gasol is expected to start in Game 6 against the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After he had come off the bench in every game in this series, the Lakers will move the veteran center into the starting lineup in a do-or-die situation in favor of Andre Drummond. In four games to start the series, Gasol has averaged 6.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.0 steal per game. Gasol could see an uptick in minutes from the 17.5 minutes per game he's averaged so far in the series.