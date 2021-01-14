Gasol recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

Gasol hasn't reached the 10-point mark in each of his last nine games and that obviously puts a hard cap on his upside, though he's been providing value in other areas of the game due to his secondary role on the Lakers' offensive scheme. Gasol is averaging 4.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over his last nine contests, and that kind of production will only make him viable as a streaming option in the deepest of leagues.