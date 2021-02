Gasol had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to Denver.

The Lakers held tough for most of the first half but were blown off the court in the second, as they careened to a 122-105 loss. Gasol has started every game this season, but he's putting up near-career-low averages in a number of key categories, including points and rebounds per game, as well as field goal percentage. For fantasy purposes, he's really only been useful to managers in need of blocks (1.2 BPG).