Gasol recorded 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 93-89 win over the Nuggets.

Gasol returned to action after dealing with a finger issue, but it didn't appear to affect his shooting stroke. The veteran has always had floor-stretching ability with great perimeter shooting, and he took all of his attempts from beyond the arc, drilling three of them in the victory. Although Gasol has lost his starting role to Andre Drummond, he provides frontcourt depth that will come in handy during the Lakers' playoff march.