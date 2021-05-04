Gasol (finger) recorded 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 93-89 win over the Nuggets.

Gasol re-entered the rotation after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Raptors, and he played a key part in leading the Lakers to victory. The veteran has always had floor-stretching ability with great perimeter shooting, and he took all of his attempts from beyond the arc, drilling three of them in the victory. Although Gasol has lost his starting role to Andre Drummond, he provides frontcourt depth that will come in handy during the Lakers' playoff march.