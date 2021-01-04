Gasol went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with a laceration above his eye, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Gasol sustained a cut just outside of his left eye, and he went to the locker room just before halftime as a result. It's unclear whether he'll return for the second half.
