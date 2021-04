Gasol delivered 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Celtics.

Gasol enjoyed a spot start with Andre Drummond (toe) sidelined, and the veteran Spaniard took advantage of the chance to put his best scoring output of the entire season. He also drained four threes, and he's made at least one three-point attempt in five games in a row.