Gasol has agreed to a two-year contract with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gasol, who will turn 36 years old in January, has entertained the idea of returning to play in Europe, but the opportunity to play with the defending NBA Champions was likely too hard to pass up. With JaVale McGee being dealt to Cleveland, the Lakers have cleared space to make room for Gasol. Gasol will now compete with new teammate Montrezl Harrell for the starting center job in 2020-21. In 44 games with Toronto last season, Gasol averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.