Gasol (finger) is probable for Friday's contest against Sacramento, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Although the center is likely to be deemed active, Gasol probably won't crack the rotation once again, as the veteran has fallen behind Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell for the time being. Gasol is currently averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds across 45 games played this year.