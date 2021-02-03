Gasol is averaging just 2.2 points per game over his last six appearances.

Gasol is firmly entrenched as the Lakers' starting center, but he has scored in double digits just once this season and has surpassed the five-point mark just once over his last seven games, including three straight games where he hasn't been able to score more than two points. He can produce on other areas of the game, but he's not scoring enough or seeing enough minutes to be a valuable fantasy performer outside of the deepest formats -- and even in those formats, his inclusion in most lineups could be questionable.