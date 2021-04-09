Gasol (coach's decision) went unused Thursday in the Lakers' 110-104 loss to the Heat.

After submitting three of his better all-around games of the season while starting in each of the Lakers' first three contests of April, Gasol moved back to the bench with Andre Drummond (toe) cleared to return to action. With Drummond starting and Montrezl Harrell playing all the reserve minutes at center behind him, no playing time was left over for Gasol. The Lakers could choose to reintegrate Gasol at some point if Vogel seeks a defensive upgrade over Drummond or Harrell, but Gasol's path to meaningful minutes may only become more blocked once Anthony Davis (calf) returns from his long-term absence.