Gasol will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bucks with Andre Drummond making the start in his Lakers debut, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Drummond was acquired ahead of the trade deadline last week and will take over the starting job as center for Los Angeles. Gasol missed nine games in March due to the health and safety protocols, but he returned for the past three games and averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.7 minutes. The 35-year-old is now poised to operate as the Lakers' backup center and should have a reduced workload.