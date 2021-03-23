Gasol is not listed on the Lakers' official injury report, though coach Frank Vogel intimated Sunday that Gasol will likely miss more time while he works on his conditioning.

The big man is technically cleared to play Tuesday, but he's missed the last eight games due to health and safety protocols, and as of Sunday night it did not sound like he was close to being ready for game action. Vogel described the veteran as "wiped out" and noted that he'd likely miss "a few more games" while improving his conditioning.