Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) will miss at least two more games, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Coach Frank Vogel, Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo will not be available for the next two games as they remain in the league COVID-19 protocols. Montrezl Harrell and Damian Jones should see increased run at center for the Lakers as long as Gasol is sidelined.