Gasol had four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

The Lakers were finally able to put together a respectable effort without LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf), as they pulled away from the Cavs in the third quarter and never looked back. It marked Gasol's second game back since missing a string of nine games due to the league's health and safety protocols and subsequent conditioning issues. He's played exactly 15 minutes in each of the last two games, but his workload could be bumped up for Sunday's home matchup against the new-look Magic.