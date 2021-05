Gasol had three points (1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Thursday's Game 3 win over the Suns.

Gasol picked up a DNP-CD in Game 1, but he's been a key piece in the rotation for the Lakers' last two victories. Gasol drained his only field-goal attempt Thursday, and while he finished as a minus-11 in 17 minutes, his passing and basketball IQ are a welcomed sight for a Lakers team that's incredibly dependent on LeBron James for halfcourt playmaking.