Gasol scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots over six minutes Wednesday in a loss to Milwaukee.

Considering his extremely limited time on the court, Gasol put up a pretty effective stat line, especially in the blocked-shot department. This was the Lakers' first game with Andre Drummond at center, and though Drummond played only 14 minutes before leaving with a toe injury, Gasol didn't see the court until the fourth quarter. Consider that a likely sign of things to come, especially if Drummond is able to return to action soon.