Gasol (finger) is probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Gasol has been available to play in recent games, though he's not always called upon to see the court. He saw 17 minutes Monday against the Nuggets, and he played a pivotal role in slowing down Nikola Jokic. If Ivica Zubac starts to give the Lakers trouble, Gasol could be called in again.