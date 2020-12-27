Gasol has totaled just two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist through the Lakers' first two games.

Gasol has started both contests, but he has not been remotely fantasy-relevant, outside of a decent showing on the glass (nine rebounds) against the Mavs on Christmas Day. Through 32 total minutes, Gasol has attempted only one shot. And in the opener against the Clippers, the veteran picked up five fouls in just 12 minutes. For now, Gasol can be safely ignored in most fantasy leagues.