Gasol (conditioning) will play Thursday against Philadelphia, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Gasol will be limited to 15 minutes as his minutes will be restricted since he's been out dating back to Feb. 28 while in the league's health and safety protocols. The 36-year-old center could potentially return to the starting lineup, but he likely won't be able to make much of a fantasy impact due to the small workload.