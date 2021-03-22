Gasol (conditioning) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Coach Frank Vogel described the veteran big man as "wiped out" after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols, and he noted that Gasol could miss "a few more games" as he works back into shape. With Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) both sidelined, the Lakers' roster is suddenly extremely bare, so Montrezl Harrell will likely pick up significant minutes over the next few games -- especially after the Lakers parted ways with 10-day signee Damian Jones.