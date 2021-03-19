Coach Frank Vogel said Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Thursday's game against the Hornets but "has joined the Lakers and is expected to be on the bench," Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gasol is still officially in the health and safety protocols, but with Vogel insinuating that he'll be physically rejoining teammates on the bench Thursday, it would appear that he's quickly approaching full clearance. Thursday will mark Gasol's sixth consecutive missed game due to the health and safety protocols.