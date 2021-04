Gasol will start Thursday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

With Andre Drummond (toe) sidelined, Gasol will step in once again as the starting center. In his last three starts, Gasol has averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.7 blocks per game.