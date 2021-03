Gasol (conditioning) will not play Tuesday against the Pelicans, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Gasol will continue to miss time while ramping up his conditioning after an extended absence due to COVID-19 protocols. With Anthony Davis (calf, Achilles) and LeBron James (ankle) sidelined, more offensive responsibilities in the frontcourt will likely funnel to Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.