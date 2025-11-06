Smart amassed 17 points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 victory over the Spurs.

The 17 points were a season high for Smart, as were the five boards. The veteran guard hasn't had a big role in the Lakers' offense so far, with his 7.7 FG attempts and 4.3 three-point attempts a game being only slighter higher than last season's shot volume despite the fact that he's playing 8.7 more minutes a contest, but Smart has made an impact defensively, averaging 1.6 steals a game to go along with 10.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.0 threes.