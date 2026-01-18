default-cbs-image
Smart (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers and did not return.

Smart was one point shy of matching his season-high mark before limping to the locker room with 7:56 remaining in the contest. The veteran guard finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes. He returned to the bench late in the fourth, though his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against Toronto.

